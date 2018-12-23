Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,765 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.70B, down from 219,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 18,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.60M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. 40,381 shares were sold by SUSMAN SALLY, worth $1.50 million on Friday, July 20.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $20.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.07M shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $84.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $227.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Et (VUG) by 1,230 shares to 6,022 shares, valued at $969.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc New by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New C (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $14.78 million activity. $1.13 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by Baxter Joel D.. 3,839 shares valued at $1.69 million were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J. on Tuesday, July 31. 524 shares valued at $234,328 were sold by Hodnik David F on Wednesday, August 8. STROPKI JOHN M had bought 675 shares worth $253,125. MORIKIS JOHN G sold 20,946 shares worth $9.20 million. $443,203 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 26.

