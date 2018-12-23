Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 73.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 635,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,293 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54M, down from 860,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM)

Aegis Financial Corp decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) by 39.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aegis Financial Corp sold 287,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,644 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.72M, down from 729,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aegis Financial Corp who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 638,669 shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children’s Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P); 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018 (P); 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-018-2018(P)

Aegis Financial Corp, which manages about $466.99 million and $60.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 32,038 shares to 290,402 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 4 analysts covering Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Resolute Forest Products has $10.0 highest and $5.0 lowest target. $8.17’s average target is 7.93% above currents $7.57 stock price. Resolute Forest Products had 22 analyst reports since October 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, October 13 by TD Securities. As per Wednesday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, April 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) on Sunday, July 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Reduce” rating by TD Securities on Friday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resolute Forest Products’ (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Group Awarded Four RFP Packages and Eight-Year Contract at Salt Lake City International Airport – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Presents At RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2018.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: It Ain’t Goin’ Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Crash Holds An Important Lesson About Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: GE, GM and Cyber Monday – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.49M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Company holds 0.06% or 412,809 shares. Overbrook Management has 63,417 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 60,046 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.11% or 1.66 million shares. Blue Edge Cap has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Leavell Management holds 0.04% or 31,501 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 65,341 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.58% or 187,034 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc has 22,365 shares. Moreover, Stonehearth Cap Management has 0.6% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rockland reported 316,240 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md reported 70,975 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 52,631 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 105,801 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 750,359 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, October 23. Cowen & Co initiated General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, June 7. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $29 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 23. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 21 by TheStreet. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Langenberg to “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 4 by Bernstein.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $837.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 264,535 shares to 269,526 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.