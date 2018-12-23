California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 7.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 29,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.95M, down from 414,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 2.06 million shares traded or 104.60% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 22.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 804.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,975 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 4.37M shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Mongolian mining woes deepen; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION COMPLETION EXPECTED IN 2H OF ’18; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto waves final goodbye to King Coal; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANTICIPATES THAT AUSTRALIAN INCOME TAX WILL BE PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEDS WHICH ARE IN EXCESS OF COST BASE OF ASSETS AT COMPLETION; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 18 by HSBC. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of RIO in report on Monday, June 27 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 9. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. IBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Thursday, September 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 5 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Wednesday, January 27 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Investec on Friday, October 30 to “Buy”.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MD’s profit will be $74.25M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering MEDNAX (NYSE:MD), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MEDNAX had 62 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 4 with “Buy”. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Susquehanna downgraded MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Monday, March 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 9 by Mizuho. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 17 by Citigroup. As per Friday, December 9, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 2 report.

