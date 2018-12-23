Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 144 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 126 sold and trimmed holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 73.38 million shares, up from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dicks Sporting Goods Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 93 Increased: 91 New Position: 53.

Spindletop Capital Llc increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) stake by 6.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spindletop Capital Llc acquired 18,999 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)’s stock declined 38.28%. The Spindletop Capital Llc holds 300,000 shares with $24.80M value, up from 281,001 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc now has $2.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03M shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, December 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Tuesday, October 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Thursday, November 15.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. The insider TURPIN IAN J sold 5,320 shares worth $495,079. $134,000 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was bought by Ackerson Vince A. on Friday, October 19. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $202,770 was made by CARGILL C KEITH on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 15,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,568 are held by United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 2,013 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.25% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 150,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemar Management Lc reported 2.25% stake. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,375 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 44,000 shares. Fiera Corp stated it has 55,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 867 shares. Moreover, Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. for 1.47 million shares. Rwwm Inc. owns 606,767 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hhr Asset Management Llc has 4.16% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has invested 3.9% in the stock. Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C., a Illinois-based fund reported 115,057 shares.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

