Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 6. See Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) latest ratings:

29/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17 New Target: $18 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $16 New Target: $18 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $18 New Target: $19 Maintain

Spinnaker Trust increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 7.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 5,924 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 82,267 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 76,343 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Spinnaker Trust decreased Fidelity Msci Energy Index Etf (FENY) stake by 53,584 shares to 443,445 valued at $9.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) stake by 1,754 shares and now owns 7,239 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, December 11. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was sold by Spellings James M Jr. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $87 target. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Wolfe Research.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: Exxon received hardship waiver – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon nixes West Coast Canada LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Riding Guyana Oil Boom Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn Comm has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). James Inv Rech Inc has 1,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 267,784 shares stake. Cim Invest Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,136 shares. Mairs And reported 557,542 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr holds 1.2% or 31,364 shares. Cullinan stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 53,778 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 1,364 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 2.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 554,795 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 17,369 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 6,133 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers holds 36,018 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,095 shares.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.36 million shares traded or 129.29% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. It operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ENBL Could Rally to $15 in the Short Term – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enable Midstream: Stuck In A Rut – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream to expand Anadarko Basin business in $442M purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream to develop new gas pipeline to Gulf Coast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.