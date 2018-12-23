Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) by 17.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 34,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,004 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.67M, down from 194,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 1.15 million shares traded or 23.13% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 11.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 81.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18 million shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What To Do With eBay Now? Analysts Debate (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Benzinga” published on October 31, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why You Should Still Short Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Adobe – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, SLB, RMTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. Another trade for 3,526 shares valued at $99,473 was made by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. $1.04M worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M. Park Joo Man had sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528 on Tuesday, November 27. Jones Wendy Elizabeth had sold 10,516 shares worth $354,179.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 19,700 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,250 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 388,891 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 408 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 7.40 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth has invested 0.38% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.06% or 380,393 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 76,377 shares. Burns J W Inc New York stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.24M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arrow Fin Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Timber Creek invested in 1.23% or 57,750 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Walleye Trading Limited Company has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.3% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.84 million shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 34.09% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.32 per share. SPR’s profit will be $187.62M for 9.53 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit trims EPS, ups revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing stock rises on dividend hike, terms of Embraer deal – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Slideshow: Boeing unveils VIP-variant of its 777X – Wichita Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: New Airbus CEO launching comprehensive strategic review – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bombardier interested in future wing work for Airbus – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,800 shares to 23,805 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 34,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac And Co (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold SPR shares while 117 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 98.80 million shares or 4.52% less from 103.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc reported 2,399 shares stake. Oz Limited Partnership has invested 1.37% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fifth Third National Bank owns 1,425 shares. M reported 0.1% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Clal holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 350 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 376,920 are owned by Nordea Mngmt Ab. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,100 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Public Sector Pension Board invested in 15,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 348,258 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 229,062 shares. 1.48 million are held by Boston Partners.