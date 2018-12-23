Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) to pay $1.00 on Jan 15, 2019; Mexico Equity & Income Fund Has 1.25 Sentiment

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is expected to pay $1.00 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:SMTA) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Spirit MTA REIT’s current price of $8.31 translates into 12.03% yield. Spirit MTA REIT’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 5, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 578,138 shares traded or 118.32% up from the average. Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.25, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced equity positions in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.10 million shares, up from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 8 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $357.34 million. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $213,675 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. for 2.78 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 77,505 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 69,375 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 195,396 shares.