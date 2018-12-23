Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 1,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.06M, down from 42,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 348,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.13M, up from 338,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 944,618 shares traded or 53.86% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS)

Among 12 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. GTT Communications had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, December 6 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 2 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 12 report. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Pacific Crest. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More important recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DITCO Selects GTT for Transatlantic Wavelength Services – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind GTT Communications, Midstates Petroleum, Arsanis, BioTelemetry, Dolby Laboratories, and Northern Dynasty Minerals â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “GTT -13% on swing to Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GTT to Participate in December 2018 Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $192.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 118,047 shares to 230,829 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the fifth and final “FAANG” stock to produce a death cross – Live Trading News” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Job Listings Still Include AirPower – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Could Spearhead Domestic Production Push – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Martin Tn has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,054 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 7,725 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Arete Wealth Lc has 55,573 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). British Columbia Investment Corp accumulated 3.38% or 1.41M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 43,421 shares. New York-based Mark Asset Mngmt has invested 4.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com holds 5.34 million shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. David R Rahn Assocs stated it has 15,533 shares. Bath Savings has invested 5.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Inv Advsr Ltd owns 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,353 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp holds 0.18% or 7,361 shares. Sensato Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 5,100 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Limited Liability has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,721 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 1.12 million shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 22 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. DA Davidson initiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Monday, April 30 report. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 9,268 shares to 45,941 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).