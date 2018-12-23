Sprott Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 12.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.00 million, up from 64,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91M shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 55.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 362,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,276 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.75 million, down from 653,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 4.79 million shares traded or 235.92% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 9.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video); 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $400.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,500 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,062 shares, and cut its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, NVTR, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Martin Anstice Resigns as Chief Executive Officer; Tim Archer Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks That Will Struggle to Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SOXX, LRCX, AMD, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) to Boost FX Business With BEx Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Trust Strategic Focus on Insurance Solutions Leads to Growth – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northern Trust slumps 3.5% after Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is a Must Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 25.93% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.35 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $376.38M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 300,000 shares to 521,196 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).