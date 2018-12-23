Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 385.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 69,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 87,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55 million, up from 18,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 1.79 million shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 23.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 167,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.58 million, up from 135,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 768 shares valued at $80,141 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. On Wednesday, July 11 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mechanics National Bank Tru Department reported 11,620 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 17,247 shares. Financial Engines Advsrs Lc invested in 18 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc accumulated 5,617 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 195,856 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 26,985 shares. Signature Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodstock reported 1.85% stake. Lafayette Invs Incorporated accumulated 39,977 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.22% or 7,756 shares in its portfolio. Savant Limited holds 18,611 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs invested in 25,811 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Lc holds 0.51% or 123,800 shares in its portfolio. 37,910 were reported by Logan Cap Management.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group (NYSE:JEC) by 40,600 shares to 125,139 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 74,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,400 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:ATR) by 12,980 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 47,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

