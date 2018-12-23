Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 41.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 5,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52 million, up from 12,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 26.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 74,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.81 million, down from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.77M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. Another trade for 42,912 shares valued at $2.67M was made by FRANK JEFFREY on Friday, September 7. DUCHENE TODD M had sold 3,844 shares worth $209,498.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 37,900 shares to 732,580 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,595 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $4.73 million activity. $110,785 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Monday, July 16. Lee Yau Tat also sold $1.07M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. 280 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $124,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

