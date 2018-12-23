St James Investment Company Has Lifted Loews (L) Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Has 1.19 Sentiment

St James Investment Company Llc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 71.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 442,857 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock declined 9.65%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 1.07M shares with $53.53M value, up from 622,894 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $13.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.27M shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews

Phillips 66 (PSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 464 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 391 trimmed and sold positions in Phillips 66. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 305.42 million shares, down from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Phillips 66 in top ten holdings increased from 17 to 18 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 356 Increased: 351 New Position: 113.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 28,200 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Community Bancshares Na holds 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 1,300 shares. Holderness Invs has 0.11% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 4,680 shares. Axa accumulated 936,092 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Incorporated Asset Management Incorporated invested in 10,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 136,264 shares. 329,941 are owned by Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 375,557 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.07% or 265,676 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 4,091 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 249,205 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stake by 20,458 shares to 1.33M valued at $59.29 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 5,651 shares and now owns 666,387 shares. Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $245,004 activity. 664 shares valued at $32,191 were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Monday, December 3. LASKAWY PHILIP A sold 357 shares worth $17,861. $17,857 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by DIKER CHARLES M. The insider HARRIS WALTER L sold $17,861. 2,216 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares with value of $109,182 were sold by BERMAN ANN E.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loews Corporation – Huge Undervalued Holding Company – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands to sell La Senza – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Making Mountains Out Of Molehills – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Leading Offshore Drillers After Recent Oil Price Collapse – Part II – Diamond Offshore Drilling – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Reports November 2018 Sales NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Rr Partners Lp holds 10.67% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 for 952,872 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc owns 95,011 shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Capital Llc has 4.46% invested in the company for 79,965 shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Management Llc has invested 4.21% in the stock. Sir Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 224,136 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.18 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Phillips 66 (PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $37.99 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 6.11 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.