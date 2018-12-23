Among 4 analysts covering Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tile Shop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Telsey Advisory Group. See Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Telsey Advisory Group Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9 New Target: $7 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

20/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.4 New Target: $10 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $7 New Target: $10 Maintain

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 52.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 8,731 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 2.03%. The St Johns Investment Management Company Llc holds 7,879 shares with $716,000 value, down from 16,610 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $27.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36 million shares traded or 138.02% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Highlights from Yum Brands’ investor conference – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML crunches the numbers on Yum Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Pizza Plays Second Fiddle to Chicken in China, but Pizza Hut Is Trying to Change Things – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fast-food rdup: Yum Brands taps Target CEOâ€¦ Panera to deliver breakfastâ€¦ Taco Bell expands internationally – New York Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Pizza Hut to Acquire QuikOrder – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $7.21 million activity. Shares for $67,050 were sold by Catlett Scott on Thursday, December 6. Gibbs David W sold $559,389 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, September 17. 44,823 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $4.06M were sold by Eaton Roger G.. Shares for $660,600 were sold by Russell David Eric on Tuesday, September 25. $148,611 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Skeans Tracy L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Money Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.24% or 42,923 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 22,232 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.54% or 24,415 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Intrust Retail Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 7,344 shares. Mount Lucas Lp accumulated 26,254 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.42% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 11,874 are owned by First Natl Bank & Of Newtown. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 9,424 are held by Financial Counselors. Nordea Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 16,953 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust invested 0.19% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Com accumulated 80 shares. D E Shaw And owns 2.32M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Yum Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by BTIG Research. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by BTIG Research.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.81 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.62 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 70.75 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Update on the regulatory process: MacGregor’s TTS acquisition expected to close in Q1 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: MAN, TTS – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/12/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-earnings rip for Tile Shop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop +11% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 10 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.27 million activity. The insider JACULLO PETER J III bought 90,000 shares worth $558,600. Shares for $784,432 were bought by KAMIN PETER H. 40,000 shares valued at $242,500 were sold by KRASNOW TODD on Monday, November 26.