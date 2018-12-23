STAG Industrial (STAG) to pay $0.12 on Jan 15, 2019; On Track Innovations LTD (OTIV) Has 2 Sentiment

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.12 dividend. STAG Industrial Inc’s current price of $24.34 translates into 0.49% yield. STAG Industrial Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Oct 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 3.08 million shares traded or 269.64% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has declined 3.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG)

On Track Innovations LTD (OTIV) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.00, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in On Track Innovations LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.98 million shares, up from 1.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding On Track Innovations LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Stag Industrial, Inc. a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Is A High-Risk Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG Industrial declares $0.1183 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAG Industrial, Inc.: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial: A Lesson In Due Diligence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold STAG Industrial, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 86.78 million shares or 3.06% more from 84.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 500 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Fund Mngmt Sa owns 17,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 635,581 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc accumulated 0.59% or 315,215 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Geode Capital Lc reported 1.01M shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 45,966 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 826,385 shares stake. 4,250 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 517,427 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc reported 195,000 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 65,864 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Lc holds 0.04% or 11,609 shares.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 54.94 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $26.42 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

More notable recent On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “On Track Innovations (OTIV) Receives Additional Purchase Order for More Than 3,000 Advanced Systems in Russia – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “On Track Innovations (OTIV) to Divest Non-Core Legacy MediSmart Division – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Aphria, Cronos, Mastercard – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “On Track Innovations Receives Additional Purchase Order for More Than 3000 Advanced Systems in Russia – GuruFocus.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of On Track Innovations Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $-0.01 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in On Track Innovations Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 183,024 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,000 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 94,391 shares.

The stock increased 2.68% or $0.0167 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6397. About 86,163 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV) has declined 25.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market; 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES; 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED