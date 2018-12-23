Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Is At $145.36 Formed Wedge; DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 11 analysts covering DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. DexCom had 16 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, August 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 2. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Raymond James. See DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) latest ratings:

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) formed wedge down with $133.73 target or 8.00% below today’s $145.36 share price. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has $2.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $145.36. About 544,193 shares traded or 17.80% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 35.58% or $1.53 from last year’s $4.3 per share. STMP’s profit will be $50.14M for 13.12 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $271,992 was made by Khechfe Amine on Monday, October 1. Shares for $624,031 were sold by Buerba Sebastian on Tuesday, September 4.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 44 insider sales for $45.24 million activity. $317,335 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was sold by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, July 25. $497,816 worth of stock was sold by Balo Andrew K on Monday, July 16. GREGG TERRANCE H sold $995,561 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, July 16. The insider Leach Jacob Steven sold $2.85M. Abbey Donald sold $331,068 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, September 10. $340,825 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was sold by Murphy Patrick Michael on Monday, September 10. 59,193 shares were sold by MOY JEFFREY, worth $5.47M on Thursday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold DexCom, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It has a 223.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 105.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes