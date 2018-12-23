Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 4.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 17.58%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 156,861 shares with $8.22M value, down from 163,861 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.07 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) stake by 52.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 74,400 shares as Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA)’s stock rose 1.25%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 67,000 shares with $352,000 value, down from 141,400 last quarter. Calithera Biosciences Inc now has $138.02M valuation. The stock decreased 9.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 945,938 shares traded or 164.27% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 49.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 90,800 shares to 92,300 valued at $15.18M in 2018Q3. It also upped Verso Corp stake by 47,200 shares and now owns 336,300 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.48 EPS, down 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold CALA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.95 million shares or 3.36% more from 18.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 56,000 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Technology reported 23,588 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 12,690 shares. Alps Incorporated has 63,684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 101,025 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Raymond James Services Advisors Inc reported 17,000 shares. Blackrock Inc has 3.35 million shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 47,344 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 18,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 700,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.82M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 52,000 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 3,593 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 4.57 million shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,072 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 425,771 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 819,908 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.35M were reported by Agf Investments Inc. Neuberger Berman accumulated 6,107 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.83 million are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Highland Capital Management LP reported 0.47% stake. 204,689 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset has invested 0.13% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Voloridge Invest Management Limited holds 229,834 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Clinton Grp Inc Inc stated it has 58,824 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 153,687 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Healy James P bought $226,791 worth of stock. $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by LAWSON RODGER A. 1,943 shares were bought by Simonich Brent, worth $100,072 on Friday, November 2. 5,725 shares were bought by WEINREICH JOSHUA, worth $299,588 on Tuesday, November 6. 10,000 shares were bought by Pizzi Michael A., worth $516,735 on Friday, November 2.

Among 9 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. E*TRADE Financial had 20 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Friday, October 19 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, October 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, October 8. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 30 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 13.