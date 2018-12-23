Stanley Capital Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 7.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc acquired 4,400 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 60,000 shares with $7.96M value, up from 55,600 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $21.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89 million shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS

Constellium N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM) had a decrease of 2.97% in short interest. CSTM’s SI was 1.91M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.97% from 1.97M shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 2 days are for Constellium N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM)’s short sellers to cover CSTM’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $521,196 activity. On Friday, August 31 COLES N ANTHONY sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,350 shares. KNOWLES MARIE L/CA sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Friday, August 31. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares were sold by JACOBS M CHRISTINE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Newtown accumulated 0.1% or 2,763 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 645,091 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Com reported 54,649 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Davenport And Co Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 1,990 shares. Culbertson A N & has invested 1.24% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bb&T owns 29,685 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% or 116,934 shares in its portfolio. Loews invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Krensavage Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13.24% or 388,268 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 269,772 shares. Hgk Asset reported 88,889 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.51% or 1.66M shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 20,600 shares to 131,093 valued at $9.23M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Navistar Intl Corp stake by 19,300 shares and now owns 230,966 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Standpoint Research. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 3. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellium (NYSE:CSTM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellium had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley.