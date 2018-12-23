Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 0.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 186,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $403.41 million, down from 21.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98M shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 36,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts

Among 21 analysts covering The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), 3 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Western Union Company had 41 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Friday, July 31. Compass Point initiated the shares of WU in report on Friday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) rating on Thursday, January 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $22.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, September 2.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96 million for 8.59 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Digital Expands in Asia: Mobile App Now Live in Singapore – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Western Union Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Western Union, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Terreno Realty, UnitedHealth Group, LendingClub, and WP Carey â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and China’s JD Digits Join Forces for Global Digital Money Movement – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.15 million activity. $45,164 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Tsai Caroline. The insider MILES MICHAEL sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640. On Friday, December 14 the insider MENDOZA ROBERTO G sold $339,381. Williams Richard L had sold 20,207 shares worth $414,244 on Tuesday, July 3. $158,551 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares were sold by HOLDEN BETSY D.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $594.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 15,947 shares to 7,497 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by UBS. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, June 20. As per Wednesday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. William Blair maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Thursday, September 3. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. The insider ULLMAN MYRON E III sold 15,000 shares worth $781,952. TERUEL JAVIER G had sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78M.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Starbucks, Thereâ€™s a Unicorn in Your China Shop – Bloomberg” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “One Put, One Call Option To Know About for Starbucks Corp. – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Starbucks game’s top prize: 30 years of free coffee – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLY, HD, NKE, SBUX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.