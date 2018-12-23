State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 2.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 11,000 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 17.75%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 457,741 shares with $31.21 million value, down from 468,741 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $19.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.62M shares traded or 56.73% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 233 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 252 sold and decreased holdings in CBS Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 231.79 million shares, up from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding CBS Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 213 Increased: 149 New Position: 84.

Gruss Capital Management Lp holds 20.14% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 2.48 million shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 2.75 million shares or 10.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tremblant Capital Group has 8.89% invested in the company for 2.95 million shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 5.7% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.49 million shares.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.36 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. DANFORTH DAVID J sold $38,698 worth of stock. Another trade for 194,004 shares valued at $11.42M was made by PIGOTT MARK C on Wednesday, November 7.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 4,363 shares to 110,511 valued at $10.63 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) stake by 21,327 shares and now owns 79,761 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 32.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $545.12M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCAR shares while 162 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 202.64 million shares or 1.95% less from 206.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Co invested in 7,264 shares. 10,500 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. 49,279 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com. Utah Retirement owns 63,846 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 627,173 shares. Asset Management reported 22,313 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 110,654 shares. 47,528 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Apg Asset Nv reported 760,967 shares. 3,273 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Among 10 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. PACCAR had 13 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by PiperJaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Argus Research. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.