State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 59,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $775.47M, up from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,148 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74M, up from 26,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 197.83% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. 59,162 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $6.43M were sold by Capossela Christopher C. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $79.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 25,300 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $49.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 20 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, November 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, January 27. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, October 21 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Wednesday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Majedie Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,084 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Co invested in 3.08% or 13.09 million shares. South State holds 280,664 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 242.25 million shares. Vision Cap Mgmt accumulated 54,434 shares. Stifel invested in 1.8% or 5.49 million shares. St Germain D J Company Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona-based Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc reported 6.35M shares. Moreover, Novare Mngmt Limited Company has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Cap Ltd Company holds 2.27% or 537,545 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Horizon Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,137 shares. Summit Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 16,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 45.69 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Valuation Catches Up To Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) â€” How Did It Happen? – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 19 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $308 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 8. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, January 29. Wells Fargo maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $355.0 target. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Counselors stated it has 465 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.75% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 148 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 2.18M shares. Cetera Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 22,600 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,559 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 38,137 shares. Maryland Management reported 57,366 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Comerica National Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 54,705 shares. 3,300 are owned by Numerixs Invest Techs Inc. Altfest L J And owns 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,379 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 2,163 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Corporation has 793 shares. Wheatland Advisors holds 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 730 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed combat ship hits key milestone, possibly triggering more work here – Orlando Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed grabs GPS satellite contract worth as much as $7.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Japan eyes more F-35 stealth jets – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: The Sky Is The Limit – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.