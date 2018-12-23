State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 138.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired 168,000 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 0.10%. The State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 289,000 shares with $23.57 million value, up from 121,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $19.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 122,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.95 million shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 30,755 shares. 38,764 are owned by Natixis L P. Glenmede Co Na owns 636,205 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% or 123,130 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.19% or 28,023 shares. Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 170 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 5,190 shares. Alta Cap invested 3.99% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.1% or 294,265 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 2,940 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,128 activity. 1,210 shares valued at $100,128 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Thursday, September 27.

