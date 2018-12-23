State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 10,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.05M, down from 166,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 2.32 million shares traded or 77.29% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa2 Credit Enhanced Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2017-XF2483A-B; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS POSITIVE THAT UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND ANNOUNCED REDUCTION IN ISSUANCE OF INDEX-LINKED GOVERNMENT BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coveris’ B3 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia Affirmed by Moody’s on Fiscal Consolidation Effort; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO CALIFORNIA’S $2.1 BLN GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws lnterlink Roads Pty Ltd’s A2 rating; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Alinta Energy To Positive From Stable, Affirms Ba1 Rating; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Commercial Barge Line’s Senior Secured To Caa2 And Cfr To Caa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 07/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FINL STABILITY FACILITY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,487 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $525,000, down from 9,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $36.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 177,398 shares to 452,187 shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 38,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 18.54% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.51 per share. MCO’s profit will be $342.99 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manor Road Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 270,000 shares or 9.06% of all its holdings. Harris Ltd Partnership invested in 3.84M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 42,600 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 1,790 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc owns 13,742 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Gru Limited Partnership has 2.45% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York has 215 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 26,834 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 662,386 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 132,537 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 16,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 7,362 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $819,846 activity.

Among 15 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Moody’s had 65 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 7. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 30 with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MCO in report on Wednesday, September 21 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Monday, February 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $180 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 30. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, April 25. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, October 14 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,700 shares. 4.02 million are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Edgemoor Invest Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 90,461 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.42% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 134,538 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 16.49 million are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Park National Oh accumulated 90,238 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco accumulated 0.16% or 4.38 million shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 184,074 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Money Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marsico Cap Lc holds 40,646 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mgmt Com holds 5,018 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82% or 37,551 shares in its portfolio.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $544.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 32,130 shares to 990,408 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).