Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36 million, up from 65,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa bought 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81M, up from 16,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 78.01% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Shares for $2.80M were sold by GORDON MARC D on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.30M was sold by Squeri Stephen J.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $702.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,190 shares to 63,521 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,340 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $4.12 million activity. $1.74M worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares were sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L. The insider Erickson Andrew sold 231 shares worth $19,215. On Wednesday, August 15 Keenan Karen C sold $70,786 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 851 shares. $28,524 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was sold by Conway Jeff D on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 740 shares valued at $50,024 was made by Maiuri Louis D on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $34,310 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick on Tuesday, October 23.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa, which manages about $113.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,742 shares to 7,759 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

