State Street Trimmed By $2.76 Million Its Silicon Motion Tech (SIMO) Position; Scana (SCG) Sentiment Is 0.84

State Street Corp decreased Silicon Motion Tech (SIMO) stake by 62.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 52,112 shares as Silicon Motion Tech (SIMO)’s stock declined 36.57%. The State Street Corp holds 31,318 shares with $1.68M value, down from 83,430 last quarter. Silicon Motion Tech now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 611,332 shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 35.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c

Scana Corp (SCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 137 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 163 decreased and sold equity positions in Scana Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 83.14 million shares, down from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Scana Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 131 Increased: 95 New Position: 42.

Analysts await SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 38.61% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SCG’s profit will be $88.43 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by SCANA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.91% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 6.15M shares traded or 238.17% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP; 26/04/2018 – SCANA CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,180 MLN VS $1,173 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE SAYS IT HASN’T DECIDED POSITIONS ON SCANA TAKEOVER; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 16/03/2018 – SCANA CORP – IN ADDITION, FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTRIC & GAS COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – SCANA – IN QTR, ELECTRIC & GAS REVENUES IN REGULATED BUSINESSES WERE REDUCED TO REFLECT AMOUNTS TO BE REFUNDED TO CUSTOMERS DUE TO TAX RATE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 26/04/2018 – SCANA SAYS ABNORMALLY MILD WINTER WEATHER DECREASED QTRLY ELECTRIC REVENUES AT SCE&G; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Scana; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q OPER REV. $1.18B, EST. $1.25B

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 5.3% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation for 2.16 million shares. Magnetar Financial Llc owns 3.78 million shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Capital Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 820,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Jet Capital Investors L P, a New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale clients in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. It owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $19.14M for 15.78 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.90% negative EPS growth.

