Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 132.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group bought 18,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, up from 13,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW

National Pension Service increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 6,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 678,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.23 million, up from 672,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01M shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $960,959 were sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C on Tuesday, September 4. Squeri Stephen J also sold $1.30 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 7,415 shares. 3.27M were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Asset Tx reported 3,175 shares. Investure reported 3.79% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested in 19,510 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.56% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 540,779 shares. First City Capital Mgmt reported 5,001 shares. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 3,700 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 7,333 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Llc holds 67,737 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.13% or 11,611 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 541,601 shares.

National Pension Service, which manages about $24.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,422 shares to 291,898 shares, valued at $40.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,040 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $444.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 85,946 shares to 633,917 shares, valued at $49.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp reported 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Confluence Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 594,551 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 417,898 shares. Bennicas & Associates Incorporated holds 0.83% or 18,500 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Llc reported 0% stake. Bb&T reported 326,193 shares. Aspen Management Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Loews Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,912 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 11,614 shares stake. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ohio-based Mai Cap has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomas White Int Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,506 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,722 shares. Jlb & Associate Inc reported 227,016 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability reported 53,438 shares stake.

