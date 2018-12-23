Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by 13.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 19,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.56 million, up from 147,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Steel Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 4.02 million shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 102.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $11.33 million activity. $319,521 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Kalan Lesley A on Monday, August 27. 10,440 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares with value of $3.34 million were sold by CHESTON SHEILA C.. Another trade for 1,565 shares valued at $427,855 was sold by Purvis Shawn N. Perry David T sold 4,425 shares worth $1.33M. 10,000 shares were sold by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $2.75 million on Friday, November 2. 5,137 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Antkowiak Patrick M. on Monday, September 17.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,602 shares to 120,637 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 14,061 shares to 623,526 shares, valued at $42.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) by 39,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $162,812 activity. On Wednesday, September 19 Graham Christopher A sold $514,188 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 10,800 shares.

