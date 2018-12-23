Steel Dynamics (STLD) to pay $0.19 on Jan 11, 2019; AURCANA ORDINARY SHARES (AUNFF) SI Increased By 2.59%

AURCANA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) had an increase of 2.59% in short interest. AUNFF’s SI was 11,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.59% from 11,600 shares previously. With 22,200 avg volume, 1 days are for AURCANA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s short sellers to cover AUNFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 26.82% or $0.048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.131. About 70,034 shares traded or 487.58% up from the average. Aurcana Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jan 11, 2019. (NASDAQ:STLD) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Steel Dynamics Inc’s current price of $30.12 translates into 0.62% yield. Steel Dynamics Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 4.02 million shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, STLD, ANTM – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 26, 2018 : CTL, GE, QQQ, RF, TEVA, HAL, BAC, INTC, AAPL, GILD, XEL, STLD – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steel Dynamics to build new organic flat roll steel mill costing $1.7B-$1.8B – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Raw Steel Production Ticks Up as Great Lakes Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $162,812 activity. $514,188 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was sold by Graham Christopher A. $677,000 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by TEETS RICHARD P JR on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Steel Dynamics, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 181.83 million shares or 2.07% less from 185.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Street reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Burney stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 50,317 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,680 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 2.70M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 77,733 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Kistler accumulated 1,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc World Markets Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.17% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bluemountain Management Lc holds 65,759 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 5.53 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.

Among 6 analysts covering Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steel Dynamics had 6 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Another recent and important Aurcana Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Aurcana Corporation Is Overshot On The Downside – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2015.

Aurcana Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.41 million. The Company’s principal property is the Shafter silver property located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. It currently has negative earnings.