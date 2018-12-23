Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased U S Concrete Inc (USCR) stake by 27.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 31,846 shares as U S Concrete Inc (USCR)’s stock declined 14.87%. The Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 82,165 shares with $3.77M value, down from 114,011 last quarter. U S Concrete Inc now has $551.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 771,886 shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 31.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 18,241 shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock declined 24.07%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 40,326 shares with $1.94M value, down from 58,567 last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 1.09M shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 28.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu

Analysts await Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 0.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LAZ’s profit will be $131.06M for 7.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Lazard Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.07% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lazard had 2 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 55.81% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USCR’s profit will be $11.26M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.67% EPS growth.