Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (NYSEARCA:CEF) had an increase of 1.02% in short interest. CEF’s SI was 405,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.02% from 401,800 shares previously. With 815,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (NYSEARCA:CEF)’s short sellers to cover CEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 578,530 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF) has declined 5.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 13.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 6,479 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 54,298 shares with $4.19M value, up from 47,819 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity. MARTIN JOHN C sold $3.71M worth of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, October 26. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight”.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 50,423 shares to 75,856 valued at $3.59M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 192,823 shares and now owns 48,052 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was reduced too.

