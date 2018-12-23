Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,398 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, up from 2,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 48.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $516,000, down from 8,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $154.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 74,293 shares to 16,017 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt Co LP invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1,294 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guyasuta has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3.7% or 194,642 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 150,652 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.92% or 353,825 shares. Hills Retail Bank And accumulated 1,986 shares. Moreover, Schwab Charles Invest Inc has 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.26M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, Wisconsin-based fund reported 69,785 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 41,348 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Bernstein maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, September 20. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $303.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 28 to “Neutral”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Vertical Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, February 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer-Boeing transaction hits more turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) Announces Signed Commitment with flyadeal for Up to 50 737 MAX Jets in Deal Valued Up to $5.9B – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mairs & holds 260,791 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.71% or 1.57 million shares. Peoples Financial Corp has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Personal Svcs invested in 6,809 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Com, Iowa-based fund reported 15,793 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has 0.97% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Management has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,277 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 98,068 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc has 2.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fruth Inv invested in 34,741 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,747 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 77,580 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,124 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa owns 18,134 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $137.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,567 shares to 17,989 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Giant Expansion Of A Super-Massive Oil Field – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Premier Oil may bid for Chevronâ€™s U.K. North Sea assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Agricole given on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Friday, September 11 report. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CVX in report on Sunday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by PiperJaffray. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 31 to “Buy”.