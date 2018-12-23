Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 35.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 8,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,878 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, up from 24,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 1.33 million shares traded or 37.29% up from the average. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 35.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 02/04/2018 – Alkermes Intends to Seek Immediate Guidance, Including Requesting Type A Meeting With FDA; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Rev $225.2M; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Action Expected by Jan. 31, 2019; 29/04/2018 – #3- WTF of the month In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes stumbles as FDA refuses to review depression drug; 21/04/2018 – Top 5 of the week: #1 In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS -20% plus ; close to $2B; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss $210M-Loss $240M; 16/04/2018 – Big $ALKS spike dwindles to an 8% gain– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Alkermes Rtgs Unaffected By FDA Letter

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, up from 28,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after conservative research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 14/03/2018 – UK privacy watchdog ends WhatsApp probe after compliance pledge; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, April 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, October 9. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 27. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $206 target. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 28 by Evercore. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by FBN Securities.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $871,068 on Monday, September 24. The insider Stretch Colin sold $120,000. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $5.19M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, November 14. $2.00M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Viking Global Invsts Lp accumulated 1.78M shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp stated it has 48,485 shares. Cap Interest Ca accumulated 1.13% or 52,424 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.58% or 68,073 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.08% or 1.02M shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 172.43M shares. Advsr Management Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,037 shares. First Tru stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,879 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4.62M shares or 3.6% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Com owns 3.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 146,300 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 2.64 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report: Facebook hired Republican strategy firm – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, AMZN, FB, BAC – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s DCF Analysis Projects An Attractive Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Buyback Becoming Important Story – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alkermes down 6% premarket ahead of Ad Com for buprenorphine/samidorphan for MDD – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alkermes submits U.S. marketing application for diroximel fumarate for relapsing MS – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alkermes up 3% on accelerated plan for ALKS 4230 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes shares halted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 9,875 shares to 16,158 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 12,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,142 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Among 18 analysts covering Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Alkermes had 53 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 10 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, January 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, August 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Credit Suisse. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50.0 target in Tuesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 26 to “Market Perform”.