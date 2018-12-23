Stewart & Patten Co Raised By $516,978 Its Carnival (CCL) Stake; Apple (AAPL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 4.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 8,206 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 175,820 shares with $11.21M value, up from 167,614 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08 million shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR

Apple Inc (AAPL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 728 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 1084 sold and reduced stock positions in Apple Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.68 billion shares, down from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Apple Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 934 to 1004 for an increase of 70. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 1030 Increased: 577 New Position: 151.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 16,495 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 581,178 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors stated it has 29,464 shares. Oakworth Inc owns 227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 622,173 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 55,649 shares. 95 were reported by Lenox Wealth. Chemical National Bank owns 28,330 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 7,350 are held by Tiger Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 4,195 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 543,153 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 293,501 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 16,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Carnival had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, July 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 13. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 28. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 27. Berenberg upgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, September 28 report. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,737 shares to 42,825 valued at $6.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,777 shares and now owns 101,970 shares. Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity. Shares for $449,842 were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Monday, October 1.

The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $715.27 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.