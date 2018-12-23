Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 24,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,274 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.06 million, down from 143,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.48 million, up from 62,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: Facebook Said It Would Conduct Extensive Audit of All Those Apps, but Process Will Take a Long Time; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

