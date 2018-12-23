Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 68.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 134,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,951 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.99 million, up from 194,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.40 million shares traded or 73.55% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 532,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.70M, up from 481,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 417,722 are owned by Swiss Bankshares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 8,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Investments Llc holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 1.74M were reported by Beutel Goodman. Johnson Incorporated holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 8,200 shares. New South Mngmt has 856,880 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Llc has 498 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.15% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). United Automobile Association accumulated 40,542 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Flowserve Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Monday, June 5 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, October 8. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) by 44,400 shares to 331,700 shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Veon Ltd.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Charles de Vaulx’s IVA Worldwide Fund Takes Stake in Arcos Dorados in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve Announces 2018 Analyst Day – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve hosts analyst day, reiterates guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, August 25 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 16 by Wood. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, October 16. Wood maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, December 12 to “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Thursday, April 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 72,687 shares. Moreover, Capstone Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Moore And stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 461,159 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs invested in 0.45% or 143,925 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 26,181 are held by Linscomb Williams. Lourd Ltd Company reported 8.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Co has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.92% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 408,655 were reported by Agf Invs. Loews owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 160,528 shares. Martin And Com Tn holds 0.5% or 56,086 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kessler Invest Gp Inc Ltd Company, a Indiana-based fund reported 126,128 shares.