Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.17M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 236.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 363,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.94M, up from 153,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 6.34M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $639.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 49,100 shares to 288,414 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 74,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,511 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 56,000 shares to 34,177 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 205,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,977 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $21.49 million activity. 265,866 shares were sold by Caruso Daniel, worth $10.00 million. Steinfort Matt had sold 1,486 shares worth $57,211 on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 1,038 shares valued at $35,240 was made by Connor Richard W. on Friday, September 28. Waters John F Jr. had sold 3,869 shares worth $144,667. Rottenberg Linda sold $195,000 worth of stock.