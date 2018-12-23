Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,530 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.28 million, down from 46,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New Com (NCR) by 232.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 46,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,707 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90 million, up from 20,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 2.09M shares traded or 92.45% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $13.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:TSS) by 39,793 shares to 29,413 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TTM) by 286,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,306 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put).

Among 13 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock or 15,652 shares.