Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 72.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 25,289 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 60,000 shares with $4.07M value, up from 34,711 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $22.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18M shares traded or 113.21% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 18.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co acquired 27,914 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 182,112 shares with $25.16M value, up from 154,198 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 29,000 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $3.91 million. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Gorsky Alex. On Friday, December 14 the insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 2,415 shares to 93,104 valued at $27.07M in 2018Q3. It also reduced J M Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) stake by 63,229 shares and now owns 20,995 shares. Ishares (IEI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 16 to “Buy”. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13 with “Outperform”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Call) stake by 126,324 shares to 175,000 valued at $11.93M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) stake by 109,076 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was reduced too.