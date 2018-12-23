Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,460 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.56 million, up from 51,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Shayne & Co decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 35.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co sold 59,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, down from 169,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 2.94M shares traded or 122.52% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company

Analysts await USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. USG’s profit will be $71.27M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by USG Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 160,200 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 71,283 shares. Freestone Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Macquarie Grp has invested 0.06% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). The New York-based Glazer Cap Ltd has invested 1.34% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cap World holds 0.01% or 689,912 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 5.58 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 438,047 shares. Cqs Cayman LP owns 80,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 10,739 shares stake. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 650 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 4,190 are held by Captrust Financial. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 2,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. USG Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of USG in report on Friday, January 5 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by C.L. King given on Monday, July 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 27 by Wedbush. As per Tuesday, June 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 8 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 5 by J.P. Morgan.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $14.35 million activity. Another trade for 53,220 shares valued at $2.29 million was sold by Scanlon Jennifer F.. $367,559 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares were sold by Reale John M. 15,000 USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares with value of $642,785 were sold by COOK BRIAN J. 25,000 shares were sold by HILZINGER MATTHEW F, worth $1.08 million on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 6,885 shares valued at $296,914 was made by Salah Gregory D. on Monday, July 30. On Friday, July 27 the insider Macey Christopher D sold $58,362.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 27. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Monday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, May 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 7 by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, May 30. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $220 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, July 6. The company was maintained on Friday, February 12 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mu Invs Limited holds 4.38% or 29,600 shares. Barr E S And owns 3,096 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 119,493 shares. 22,018 are held by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc. Modera Wealth Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,068 shares. National Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt reported 13,389 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co reported 1,255 shares. Security reported 5,302 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.22% or 166,500 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs holds 0.51% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 287,156 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc stated it has 3,100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 265,776 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. Shares for $625,260 were sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, July 2. Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49M worth of stock. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22M was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. 15,000 shares valued at $3.29 million were sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976 worth of stock.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CORT, XPO, COST – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walgreens-Alphabet Join Forces to Control Healthcare Costs – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Raven (RAVN) Gains From Innovation & Lower Taxes, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: COST, REGN – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Management Talks E-Commerce and Special Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.