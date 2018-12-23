Among 9 analysts covering Marston’s (LON:MARS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Marston’s had 24 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of MARS in report on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, July 30. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 6 report. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 4 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital given on Wednesday, July 25. See Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) latest ratings:

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 15.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 12,004 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 63,710 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 75,714 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) stake by 15,252 shares to 22,528 valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 9,664 shares and now owns 30,980 shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was raised too.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA sold $34,605 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, July 19.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 27. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperformer” rating in Monday, July 16 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. De Burlo Gp Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 85,851 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.13% or 269,057 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1,933 shares. 1.22 million are owned by Aviva Public Lc. Bbva Compass Bank Inc reported 193,379 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 1.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spectrum Management Group Inc stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elm Ridge Ltd Liability Co invested in 157,844 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.75 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 401,509 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs accumulated 24,274 shares. Davis R M accumulated 3,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 142,951 shares.

MarstonÂ’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 581.65 million GBP. The firm operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing divisions. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries.