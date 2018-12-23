Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 65.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,509 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, down from 30,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 3.06 million shares traded or 72.78% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 197,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 257,783 shares traded or 35.13% up from the average. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

More news for Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were recently published by: Themiddlemarket.com, which released: “M&A wrap: OTPP, Fleet Complete, Madison Dearborn, Fiat, Wind Point – Mergers & Acquisitions” on November 26, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “NIO Inc. Announces Management Change NYSE:NIO – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 29, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 11,853 shares to 35,760 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,362 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.02 per share. IR’s profit will be $314.45 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Thursday, October 27 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 7. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 20 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.