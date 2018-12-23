Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased General Elec Co (GE) stake by 18.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc acquired 63,705 shares as General Elec Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 410,936 shares with $4.64 million value, up from 347,231 last quarter. General Elec Co now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 4 decreased and sold stock positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The hedge funds in our database now have: 100,123 shares, down from 220,514 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $49.59 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 257.85 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 11,138 shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NXN) has declined 5.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500.

Next Financial Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free for 6,065 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 20,296 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 36,846 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.49M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 48,267 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 649,818 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). White Pine Ltd Llc stated it has 72,294 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,460 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meridian has 0.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,400 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Palo Cap has 12,887 shares. Homrich Berg reported 57,925 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc holds 0% or 219,300 shares. Advsrs Ok has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 93,581 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.73% or 224,735 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased Dentsply Sirona Inc Com stake by 9,850 shares to 132,931 valued at $5.02M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Primecap Odyssey Funds Gro (POGRX) stake by 17,762 shares and now owns 303,303 shares. Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.