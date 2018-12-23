CRRC CORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:CRRRF) had an increase of 17.26% in short interest. CRRRF’s SI was 2.31M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 17.26% from 1.97M shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 3306 days are for CRRC CORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:CRRRF)’s short sellers to cover CRRRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased Irsa Adr (IRS) stake by 181.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonehill Capital Management Llc acquired 265,885 shares as Irsa Adr (IRS)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Stonehill Capital Management Llc holds 412,699 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 146,814 last quarter. Irsa Adr now has $716.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

CRRC Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, refurbishment, service, and lease of locomotives, metro cars, engineering machinery, mechanical and electric equipment, electronic equipment, environmental protection equipment, and related components in Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $32.60 billion. It also offers passenger carriages and coaches, freight wagons, railway transportation equipment, railway box wagons, and rapid transit vehicles. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is also involved in other businesses that utilize proprietary rolling stock technologies; research and development of electric traction and control technologies, as well as sale of applicant services and related products; international freight agency activities; and trading of raw materials.

More notable recent CRRC Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CRRRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UbiSoft: Focus On Quality Franchises – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UbiSoft: In Search Of New Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “UbiSoft: Exit Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2018. More interesting news about CRRC Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CRRRF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ubisoft +4.7% after hailing strong sales for newest ‘Assassin’s Creed’ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Livermore Partners Report Q1 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2018.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here’s who the partial government shutdown affects – CNBC” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Enhances Global Risk & Investigations Practice with the Appointment of Former IRS Special Agent – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “BlackBerry Stock Is Bound to Rise Higher After This Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “12 Days of Charitable Giving 2018: Cure Alzheimer’s Fund – Forbes” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Risks Cannabis Investors Need To Understand – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 21, 2018.