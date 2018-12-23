Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 22.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 24,136 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 14.81%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 84,915 shares with $3.71M value, down from 109,051 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.31B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 906,841 shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 63.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 9,379 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock declined 7.70%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 5,500 shares with $600,000 value, down from 14,879 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $23.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. PPG Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 9. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Monday, September 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $119 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 19 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Lourd Capital Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Novare Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.31% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1.07M shares. Farmers Tru Communications invested 0.63% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mawer Invest Management Limited, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 952,325 shares. 2,640 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 13 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 211,665 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Davenport & Limited Liability accumulated 497,602 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn invested in 0% or 125 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.22% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 218,565 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated accumulated 3,233 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Stifel Fincl reported 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 34,074 shares to 38,652 valued at $2.02M in 2018Q3. It also upped State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) stake by 26,130 shares and now owns 33,334 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Harris Williams Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Appoints Kumar Nandan as Vice President, Tax – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Announces Global Price Increase on Industrial Coatings Products – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Five9 had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7. Bank of America maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Underperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $45 target. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. FIVN’s profit will be $587,742 for 983.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.