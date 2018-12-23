Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) stake by 744.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 34,074 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)’s stock declined 22.06%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 38,652 shares with $2.02M value, up from 4,578 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 2.94 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) stake by 18.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc acquired 215,544 shares as Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)’s stock declined 15.86%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 1.38 million shares with $3.74M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Castlight Health Inc now has $303.21M valuation. The stock increased 10.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 1.04 million shares traded or 92.67% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 36.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,775 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Ltd. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 92,944 shares. Schwab Charles Incorporated owns 863,197 shares. Principal Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 380,542 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc owns 32,048 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 247,496 shares. Proshare Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 35,979 shares. Meeder Asset has 13,342 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Washington Cap Management accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Clinton Gp Inc Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 57,926 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 16.20M shares. 6.41 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Raymond James And has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mariner Wealth Advisors reported 0.03% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 18. Longbow downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Monday, December 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, October 26.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Baker Hughes A Ge stake by 40,716 shares to 81,590 valued at $2.76M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stake by 9,071 shares and now owns 11,671 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $256,565 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by WATERS RONALD V, worth $256,565.

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 31. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 31 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $697,977 activity. 876 shares valued at $2,491 were sold by Nolan Mangini Siobhan on Thursday, November 15. 7,406 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares with value of $19,541 were sold by Chan M.P. Eric. $45,050 worth of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was sold by Cohen Seth B. on Monday, July 9. O’Meara Maeve also sold $107,401 worth of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) on Friday, November 16. $51,338 worth of stock was sold by DOYLE JOHN C on Thursday, August 16. The insider Gupta Neeraj sold $67,483.