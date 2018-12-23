Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 89.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 117,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,796 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.36M, up from 131,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 33.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 2.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $320.21M, up from 8.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 3.14M shares traded or 76.59% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

