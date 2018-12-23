Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 18.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc acquired 188,387 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $83.09M value, up from 995,558 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $52.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 0.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 734 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 153,640 shares with $9.27B value, up from 152,906 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 24 by Jefferies.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity. Another trade for 3,165 shares valued at $184,966 was made by DEVITRE DINYAR S on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 57,487 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% or 166,145 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 0.36% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Country Club Communication Na owns 3,705 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). B Riley Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Winfield Assocs reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2.58M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 53,561 were reported by Parthenon Lc. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cidel Asset Management reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 17,956 shares to 24,036 valued at $6.49 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 551 shares and now owns 16,779 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 618,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Agf Invs Inc reported 1.70 million shares. Junto Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 686,517 shares. Hallmark Capital has 2.22% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 267,580 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.01% or 582 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc owns 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 147,498 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Green Square Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,216 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Comm Limited reported 1,000 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,117 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 8,019 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Nomura. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 28 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $82 target.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 7,532 shares to 458,633 valued at $75.43 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 5,447 shares and now owns 164,592 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

