Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 47.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 9,822 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 30,368 shares with $981,000 value, up from 20,546 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $58.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30M shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) had an increase of 10.33% in short interest. CF’s SI was 7.87M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.33% from 7.14 million shares previously. With 4.36 million avg volume, 2 days are for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)’s short sellers to cover CF’s short positions. The SI to CF Industries Holdings Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

More news for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Javed Ahmed Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “CF Industries (CF) Reports Election of Javed Ahmed to Board – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Inc reported 9,328 shares stake. Wealthfront Corporation invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 19,992 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,083 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.22 million shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 33,752 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 24 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 13,700 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 308,479 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 1.07M are owned by Tiaa Cref Llc. Smithfield accumulated 60 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 23,645 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 10 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, August 8. As per Thursday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, October 2 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Friday, August 17 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 13. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minnesota governor’s administration files appeal vs. Enbridge’s Line 3 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) for Big Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 35,248 shares to 158,999 valued at $6.82M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 16,485 shares and now owns 1,992 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.