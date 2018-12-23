Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 77,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.68 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.66 million shares traded or 201.54% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 27.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 03/05/2018 – Burgundy Wines Are Battering Bordeaux at Auction, Says Sotheby’s; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing

Compass Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc bought 2,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 173,375 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.81M, up from 171,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 2.75M shares traded or 96.30% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Compass Capital Management Inc, which manages about $763.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,942 shares to 184,027 shares, valued at $31.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,729 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $7.22 million activity. 45 shares were bought by Doliveux Roch, worth $7,352 on Wednesday, October 31. Fink M Kathryn had sold 415 shares worth $69,124. The insider Owen Katherine Ann sold $6.32M. Berry William E Jr sold 1,715 shares worth $284,189. Boehnlein Glenn S sold $133,627 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 66% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 445,638 shares to 192,587 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 18,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,786 shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Among 11 analysts covering Sotheby's (NYSE:BID), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.