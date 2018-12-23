Substratum Network (SUB) soars 4.34% on December 22-23

It was good day for Substratum Network (SUB), as it jumped by $0.0021999492 or 4.34%, touching $0.0528395206. International Crypto Experts believe that Substratum Network (SUB) is looking for the $0.05812347266 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.138189337275701. The highest price was $0.0611097 and lowest of $0.0505988316 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0506395714. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, Substratum Network (SUB) tokens went up 7.66% from $0.04908 for coin. For 100 days SUB is down -54.53% from $0.1162. It traded at $0.4099 200 days ago. Substratum Network (SUB) has 592.00 million coins mined with the market cap $31.28 million. It has 600.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/08/2017. The Crypto SUB has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0.

The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via micro transactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.