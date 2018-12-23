Among 3 analysts covering TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TransMontaigne Partners had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 14. The stock of Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by UBS. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. See Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) latest ratings:

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55 New Target: $41 Downgrade

14/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $41 New Target: $38 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $57 New Target: $55 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $42 Downgrade

Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) stake by 5.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Suffolk Capital Management Llc acquired 4,663 shares as Lincoln National Corp. (LNC)’s stock declined 14.49%. The Suffolk Capital Management Llc holds 91,539 shares with $6.19M value, up from 86,876 last quarter. Lincoln National Corp. now has $10.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31M shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity. Ohl Jamie had sold 2,152 shares worth $124,821 on Thursday, December 6.

Among 9 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lincoln National had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 9. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Monday, October 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Monday, November 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $73 target. FBR Capital maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Monday, July 16. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Monday, November 5. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 42,729 shares to 11,769 valued at $1.50 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Integrated Devices (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 23,251 shares and now owns 5,117 shares. Hortonworks Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 36,001 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 13,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower (Trc) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 367,693 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 203,275 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.02% or 5,800 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 11,095 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 882,245 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% or 8,421 shares. Pitcairn Co has 3,257 shares. Moreover, First Business Service has 0.1% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 9,695 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 280,008 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Argent Capital holds 12,754 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company has market cap of $674.00 million. The firm offers its services to clients engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. It operates 8 refined product terminals in Florida with approximately 6.9 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a 67-mile interstate refined products pipeline between Missouri and Arkansas, as well as 2 refined product terminals in Missouri and Arkansas with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 421,000 barrels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Transmontaigne Partners L.P. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.17M were accumulated by Arclight Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. 22,298 are held by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 5,350 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.37% or 28,862 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited has invested 0.13% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 189,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation has 67,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mondrian Invest Partners accumulated 117,331 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 1,000 shares. Energ Income Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 709,760 shares. Whittier Com, a California-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 7,600 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.41% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 9,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.